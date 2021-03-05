Kyrgyz Activists Face Women's Day Violence From 'Patriots'

For activists preparing to mark International Women's Day in Kyrgyzstan, recalling the ambush that broke up last year's march is still traumatic.

That day, a group of masked men charged the marchers, hitting them with sticks and trampling banners dedicated to equality.

What followed shocked the activists even more.

As the men strolled away, police who had stood by began detaining the victims — a move they later claimed was for the marchers' own safety.

Gender equality in Central Asia's most politically turbulent country has taken a back seat to what conservatives call "traditional values."

Kidnapping for marriage and domestic violence are systemic and mostly go unpunished thanks to indifferent law enforcement and stigma surrounding whistleblowers.

For Nadira Masyumova, one of the rally organisers, the police's behaviour last year was further proof of state complicity in attacks on activists by self-styled patriot groups.

The 25-year-old noted that the attempt "to frighten activists" was carried out by men sporting Kyrgyzstan's traditional square white hat.

"Many girls we spoke to are now frightened of the Ak-Kalpak," Masyumova said, referring to the garment embedded in Kyrgyz culture and whose national day falls on March 5, three days before International Women's Day.

"Yes it is a symbol of purity and wisdom, but many women now perceive it as a symbol of aggression and terror".

As they readied to march this year under slogans promoting equal pay, healthcare and education free of sexism, Masyumova said marchers were prepared for any violence.