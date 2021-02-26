Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Boeing 777 With Engine Trouble Makes Emergency Landing in Moscow

By AFP
The emergency landing comes days after another model rained down engine debris over the United States. Bayne Stanley / ZUMA / TASS

A Boeing 777 airliner on Friday made an emergency landing in Moscow with engine problems, the operating airline said, days after another model rained down engine debris over the United States.

State-owned Rossiya airline said the crew had registered the "incorrect operation of the engine control sensor" on a cargo flight from Hong Kong to Madrid and that they "decided to make an emergency landing in Moscow."

Online flight trackers confirmed the flight was carried out with a Boeing 777.

The airline said the unscheduled landing went ahead without incident and that no one was injured.

The aircraft will continue its onward journey to Madrid after a delay of several hours, it added.

The incident came just days after Boeing confirmed that dozens of its 777 aircraft were grounded globally resulting from the engine of a United Airlines plane catching fire and scattering debris over a suburb of Denver, Colorado.

It was not immediately clear whether the Boeing 777 that made the emergency landing in Moscow on Friday was equipped with the same engine that shed parts over Colorado last week.

The United Flight engine failure was a fresh blow for the beleaguered U.S. aviation giant that was forced to ground another fleet of planes after a series of deadly crashes.

Read more about: Airlines

Read more

fine dining

Russian Airline Launches In-Flight Meal Delivery for Quarantined Russians

The only thing missing is the view from the airplane window.
IRAN PLANE CRASH

Russian Airlines Continue Flying Through Iranian Airspace

Flights have continued with minimal disruption despite other international airlines avoiding the region.
open skies

European Low-Costers Will Start Flying to St. Petersburg in 2020, Ministry Says

It is part of Russia's plan to boost tourist flows to St. Petersburg and will mean more competition for Russian air carriers.
Who's to blame?

Russian Probe Blames Pilot for May Plane Crash That Killed 41

Investigators plan to formally charge the pilot with causing death by negligence, Kommersant reported.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.