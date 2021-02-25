Support The Moscow Times!
Armenian PM Calls Army’s Demand for Resignation ‘Attempted Coup’

Updated:
Military leaders called on Pashinyan to resign after a top military official was fired and the prime minister criticized a Russian missile system. Hayk Baghdasaryan / Photolure / TASS

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called the military’s demands for his resignation an attempted coup and urged people to protest in the country's capital.

On Wednesday, Pashinyan advised the president to fire a top military official after he criticized Pashinyan's complaints that Russia’s Iskander missile system had been innefective during last fall's war in Nagorno-Karabakh. The next day, the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces said “the prime minister and his government are no longer able to make adequate decisions at this current fateful and critical moment” and called on him to resign.

“I consider the statement of the General Staff to be an attempt at a military coup,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post Thursday, calling on his supporters to gather in Republic Square in the center of Yerevan. 

Pashinyan has faced months of discontent toward his leadership after the six-week conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region ended with Armenia losing control of strategic territory it had held since the 1990s.

Moscow is concerned about the developments in Armenia and calling for calm, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

"We are watching the development of the situation in Armenia with concern," Peskov said, adding: "Naturally we call for calm."

Senior fellow with Carnegie Europe Thomas de Waal called the development a "dangerous turn as the army has always stayed out of politics" in a tweet.

"Pashinyan now trying to face down the whole elite, including church and president, to stay in office," De Waal wrote.

With reporting by AFP.

The story is being updated. 

