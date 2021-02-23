Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Ballerina Dances on Ice to Save Local Beach

When asked whether she was cold, Bagautdinova responded that it was “all for the sake of preserving a unique natural place.” Ilmira Bagautdinova / Facebook

A ballerina from St. Petersburg’s renowned Mariinsky Theatre has filmed herself dancing on the ice of the Gulf of Finland in a move to save a local beach from development.

Ilmira Bagautdinova is one of thousands speaking out against plans to construct a port terminal for grain shipments on Batareinaya Bay, a beach roughly 100 kilometers west of Russia’s second-largest city. In a video on Facebook, the ballerina performs the Dance of the White Swan from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a nod to the swans that inhabit the area.

“A unique natural and historical place where swans nest in spring, families with children rest in summer and hundreds of fishermen go out on the ice in winter ... Nature in harmony with people. All of this is under threat of destruction,” Bagautdinova wrote, urging people to sign a petition calling on President Vladimir Putin to halt the beach’s development.  

When asked whether she was cold, she responded that it was “all for the sake of preserving a unique natural place.”

In May 2020, the Russian government leased Batareinaya Bay to the Baltic Grain Terminal for 10 years, allowing the company to build a 35 billion ruble ($470 million) production and logistics complex and grain terminal there by 2024. 

Activists say that in addition to being a popular recreation spot, the bay is part of a former protected wildlife zone and is a key habitat for rare plant species; animals such as the gray seal and ringed seal; and waterfowl and migratory birds, some of whom appear in the Red Book of endangered species.

In January 2021, Leningrad region governor Alexander Drozdenko said there was “no need” to build a separate port for grain shipments on Batareinaya Bay.

Read more about: St. Petersburg , Environment

Read more

Baltic Pollution

Lies and Disinformation Cover Up Russia's Environmental Assault on the Baltic Sea

Pollution linked to animal farming in northwestern Russia has contaminated rivers and killed large areas of seabed.
trash woes

St. Petersburg Won’t See Citywide Recycling Until 2021

City officials fear “possible negative socioeconomic consequences for the city.”
dangerous waters

St. Petersburg’s Dam Is Holding Back the Floods, for Now

Russia's second-largest city is in a race against climate change.
Environment

Toxic Industrial Waste Threatens St. Petersburg, Officials Warn

Officials singled out the city's waste treatment industry as a criminal enterprise, citing 2 million metric tons of hazardous waste at Krasny Bor.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.