Spain's Reopened Case Against Russian Tycoon Mikhail Fridman 'Technical Error'

Spain's move to reopen a criminal case against Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and two of his associates over their alleged role in the deliberate bankruptcy of a Spanish tech firm was a "technical error," a judge said Thursday.

Spain’s National Court first opened a case against the tycoon in 2019, with prosecutors accusing Fridman of market manipulation, fraudulent insolvency, business corruption and misuse of company assets. Prosecutors allege that Fridman, a lender and shareholder in Zed Worldwide, secretly engineered the company's bankruptcy so he could buy it back at a price well below its market value.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Welle had reported that the lead investigator overturned his December 2020 decision to close the case after prosecutors said they found new evidence. Prosecutors had also summoned two of Fridman’s associates, Anton Kudryashov and Alexey Azarenkov, as defendants.

In a letter cited by Deutche Welle the next day, judge Manuel García-Castellón explained that the motion to summon Kudryashov and Azarenkov was the result of a "technical error." He said the two men's summons had been annulled, leaving "the agreed proceedings without effect."

Fridman denies any involvement in Zed Worldwide’s bankruptcy.