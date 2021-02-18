Russian Flights to Egypt's Sinai to Resume Five Years After Deadly Jet Attack

Russia will resume flights to Egypt's Red Sea resorts in March after the lifting of a ban imposed following a 2015 attack on a Russian jet, an aviation official said.

Flights "to the two cities of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada will resume on March 28 via the Russian company Nordwind at a rate of four per week," said Ashraf Noweir, Egypt's civil aviation chief, quoted by pro-government daily Al-Ahram.

He said Russian authorities have approved the resumption of flights to the cities in the Sinai Peninsula.