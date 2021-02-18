Russia Rejects Calls From Europe Court To Release Navalny

Europe's rights court told Russia on Wednesday to release jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny out of concern for his life, but Moscow swiftly rejected the call. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken opponent, was arrested and jailed upon returning to Russia last month following months of treatment in Germany for a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. His jailing sparked the largest anti-government demonstrations in years and a new crisis in Russia's ties with the West, whose leaders are demanding the anti-corruption campaigner be set free. Navalny, 44, appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for his release on Jan. 20, just days after his arrest at a Moscow airport, saying his life was in danger if he remained in custody. The Strasbourg-based court said Wednesday it had upheld that request and told Moscow to release Navalny "with immediate effect." It said that the ruling was taken with "regard to the nature and extent of risk to the applicant's life."

Russia is a member of the Council of Europe, a rights body of which the ECHR is a part. Member states are obliged to enforce ECHR decisions and in the past Russia has done so, including in cases involving Navalny. But shortly after the court made its decision public, Russia's justice ministry said its demands were "unreasonable and unlawful" and there were no legal grounds to release Navalny. Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko told the Interfax news agency that the ECHR demands represented "clear and gross interference" in the activities of Russia's justice system. According to constitutional changes introduced in Russia last year, decisions enforced by international treaties may not be executed if they contradict Russia's basic law. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday accused the ECHR of "pressure" on Russia and "interference" in its domestic affairs. Back in court on Saturday Navalny is being held in a Moscow detention center after a court ruled earlier this month to convert a suspended sentence for fraud he was handed in 2014 to nearly three years in jail over alleged violations of parole terms. The ECHR had in 2017 ruled that the decision in that case was "arbitrary" and ordered Russia to pay compensation to Navalny and his brother Oleg, who served jail time. Navalny will be back in court on Saturday to appeal his jailing in that case and in another trial where he is facing charges of defamation for calling a World War II veteran and others who appeared in a pro-Kremlin video "traitors".