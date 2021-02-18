Russia Has One of the World’s Highest Excess Death Rates. Why Aren’t Russians Angrier?

Russians are showing few signs of anger over the government’s handling of the health aspects of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the country recording one of the world’s largest increases in mortalities last year. Russia’s excess death toll — calculated by comparing the number of people who died over a given period compared with the number that would be expected given local mortality rates — stood at more than 337,000 by the end of 2020. That’s the highest figure in Europe, even after adjusting for population, and fifth in the world. In December 2020 alone — as the second wave crippled regional healthcare systems and the Kremlin resisted introducing a second lockdown for fear of the economic consequences — Russia recorded 63% more deaths than the year before. “Our surveys don’t show any panic or particular concern among Russians about the level of coronavirus-related deaths,” said Alexey Levinson, director of socio-cultural research at the independent Levada pollster.

And while leaders in other countries hit hardest by the pandemic — most notably Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro — saw their popularity tumble as deaths spiralled, approval of President Vladimir Putin’s performance has been relatively robust. Experts say the indifference can be explained by lack of reporting on the excess deaths on state-controlled media, an overwhelming focus on the economic impact of the pandemic and a cultural tendency to accept large-scale fatalities. State control Sergei Belanovsky, a sociologist at the Center for Strategic Research think tank who closely tracks public opinion and protest sentiment across Russia, said the strong fear that appeared when the virus first appeared in the country quickly passed and people got tired. “Russians don’t think about it because they don’t know anything about it,” said Belanovsky. “The numbers are serious, but hardly anybody knows about them. There wasn’t a word about excess deaths on national television,” he added, pointing to the tight censorship the Kremlin exerts over the country’s traditional media environment, where state-run TV channels remain the overwhelming source of information for most of the population. Official coronavirus fatality numbers are much lower than excess death figures, which are published with a long delay, helping to neutralize their impact as a possible source of discontent. For instance, Russia’s government coronavirus task force reported an average of 548 Covid fatalities each day in December. Official statistics, published early February, showed the country recorded more than 3,000 excess deaths a day over the month. In addition to having one of the world’s largest increases in fatalities, a recent study of coronavirus fatalities in 77 countries found Russia had one of the widest discrepancies between official virus deaths and all-causes excess deaths, which is seen as the most reliable indicator of the human cost of the virus.

While in many European countries, official coronavirus deaths account for 90% or more of the increase in overall fatalities, that ratio is just 15% in Russia. Only Egypt, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan had a larger undercount, according to a joint study by Ariel Karlinsky of Israel’s Hebrew University and Dmitry Kobak, a Russian researcher at the University of Tübingen in Germany. “[This is] a group of countries that can be characterized by unfree media and high degrees of state repression of civil society,” said Olga Zeveleva, a Russian sociologist at the University of Helsinki. She added that Russian state-owned media are not keen to report on something as negative as excess deaths, and that many people, mostly the older generation, receive their news from state television. “This means entire segments of the population simply are not exposed to the information about excess deaths,” Zeveleva said. Levada’s Levinson said he believes Russians are content for their country to be in a “decent” place in terms of Covid-19 mortality — worse than Europe, but better than the United States and many poor countries.11 But even in Russia’s tightly controlled media environment, trust in the official coronavirus statistics is still low. A majority do not believe the official numbers of cases and deaths, said Levada’s deputy director Denis Volkov, but for different reasons. “Half think the real numbers are higher than those which are reported by the government. But the other half think the government is actually exaggerating in order to control society and force people to stay at home.” The economy, stupid Russians have taken to the streets in their tens of thousands since the start of 2021 in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. While Navalny has become a conduit for popular anger at the government’s handling of the virus, this discontent is overwhelmingly directed toward the economic impact of the pandemic and lack of financial support, not the human cost. “Russians have always shown more concern about the economic situation than the epidemiological one,” said Levinson. Even at the height of the second wave in October and November, as reports and videos of overcrowded hospitals circulated widely, surveys showed Russians were still more fearful of the economic consequences of the virus than the health concerns.