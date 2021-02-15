News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

‘Love stronger than fear’

Residents of Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities staged Valentine's Day flashmobs in residential courtyards and public squares, lighting their phone flashlights in support of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny. At least 19 detentions have been reported in cities including Kazan, Simferopol and Novosibirsk.

Earlier in the day, several hundred women formed human chains in Moscow and St. Petersburg to express support for Navalny’s wife Yulia and female victims of political repression. No detentions were reported during their “chain of solidarity and love.”

‘Potential opponents’

President Vladimir Putin accused the West of using Navalny to try to "contain" Russia.

Putin suggested that the wave of protests recently held across Russia in the wake of Navalny's arrest and imprisonment had also been fed from abroad, against the backdrop of the widespread "exhaustion, frustration and dissatisfaction" arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Snowpocalypse’

A record-breaking snowstorm that descended on Moscow on Friday continued to wreak havoc into the weekend, paralyzing traffic, grounding flights and straining local authorities’ response efforts.

Forecasters said the “snow apocalypse” shattered a one-day precipitation record set in 1973, but snow depth fell one centimeter short of the 60-centimeter record.