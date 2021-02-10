Russian Protesters Released From Custody Vow to Fight On

The time in prison has done little to quench Ruslan Krasnikov's thirst for change at the helm of Russian government — and to fight for it through street protests.

"The protests will continue. People have suffered injustice," he said Wednesday outside a detention center where he had just spent 10 days in Russia's second-largest city Saint Petersburg.

"The discontent with the authorities will only keep growing," the still pimple-faced 22-year-old added.

Krasnikov was one of nearly 11,500 Russians detained across the country over a two-week span from late January through early February during protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and against President Vladimir Putin.

Many were handed fines and short-term prison sentences. Some 50 others deemed to have fought back against law enforcement officials face charges that could see them spend lengthy stints behind bars.

Citing the mass police crackdown as a reason to regroup, Navalny's right-hand man Leonid Volkov has called for protests to be put on pause before resuming in spring and summer.

'More angry than before'

But some young Russians are itching to carry on more than ever.

"We are more angry with the authorities than before," said Kirill Smirnov, 28, who spent several days at a detention center in Luga, a town 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Saint Petersburg.

"We are not criminals or extremists, we do not want to throw Molotov cocktails. We are just peaceful citizens who want to live in a just state," he added.

Smirnov, who works in IT, said he was angered in particular by how police responded to the protesters.