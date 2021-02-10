Moscow Court Orders Psych Exam for Former U.S. Marine

A Russian court on Wednesday ordered a psychological examination of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was convicted of assaulting a police officer in a case condemned by President Joe Biden's administration.

Reed, 29, was found guilty and sentenced to nine years behind bars in July last year for allegedly hitting a Moscow law enforcement officer while drunk in 2019.

During a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded his release and that of another former U.S. marine jailed in Russia.

At an appeal hearing in Moscow on Wednesday, the court ordered a psychological and psychiatric evaluation be carried out because "Reed does not remember anything about the circumstances of the event."

Russian news agencies reported that the court additionally cited a need for the exam since Reed had "consumed one liter of vodka" prior to his detention.