Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Communist Lawmaker Detained for ‘Observing’ Navalny Protests

Nikolai Bondarenko Vkontakte

A regional Russian lawmaker and popular YouTuber from the Communist Party who plans to run for parliament this fall has been detained on charges of violating protest rules at a rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Nikolai Bondarenko’s colleagues in the Volga region of Saratov say he had attended the Jan. 31 Navalny protests as an observer. He is among at least 15 people detained in the city of Saratov alone after the mass rallies that resulted in more than 5,600 detentions that day nationwide.

“The authorities have long been preparing for this, seeking out various ways to silence Nikolai,” Olga Alimova, the Communist Party’s Saratov regional branch leader, wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Alimova linked Bondarenko’s detention with his stated plans to run for the lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, in September. He is considered among the strongest challengers to Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who also stands for re-election from the same region.

“Did they try to clear the political field from a strong rival?” Alimova asked.

Bondarenko faces a fine of up to 20,000 rubles ($270) or 40 hours of community service if convicted on charges of violating protest rules, according to a police officer filmed by Bondarenko at the station where he is being held. Nearly 400,000 out of his 1.23 million YouTube subscribers watched Bondarenko’s stream of his arrest.

Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov vowed to defend Bondarenko in court and fight for his release, according to state media.

Bondarenko and fellow Communist deputies displayed a banner saying “No to Political Repressions” during Friday’s Saratov regional council session.

Bondarenko has regularly filmed himself arguing with pro-Kremlin deputies during Saratov region Duma sessions and had previously been detained for protesting Russia’s controversial move to raise the pension age.

Read more about: Communist Party , Navalny

Read more

NAVALNY UPDATE

'I Didn’t Recognize People': Navalny Says Long Recovery Ahead in Latest Health Update

Opposition leader says he has trouble walking, can’t use his phone or pour a glass of water.
call to action

Macron Urges Putin To Shed Light on 'Attempted Murder' of Navalny – Presidency

Macron also told Putin that France's own analysis confirmed Germany's conclusion that Navalny was poisoned by Novichok.
Navalny

Russian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev

At least one lawmaker is taking opposition leader Alexei Navalny's investigation of an alleged corruption ring masterminded by the prime minster seriously...
LDPR

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.