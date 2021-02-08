1 in 4 Russians Watched Navalny’s ‘Putin Palace’ Investigation – Poll

More than one out of every four Russians, or 26%, have watched opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s recent investigation into President Vladimir Putin’s alleged $1.3 billion palace, according to a poll by the independent Levada Center published Monday. Navalny’s team released the in-depth YouTube investigation — which alleges that Putin and his close associates laundered money to build the opulent Black Sea palace — after the Kremlin critic was detained upon his return from poisoning recovery in Germany. The video, which has been viewed over 110 million times, helped spark unprecedented nationwide protests in recent weeks.

However, 77% of Levada respondents who watched or heard of the investigation said it did not change their existing attitudes toward Putin. Only 17% of Russians who watched or heard of the video said that it changed their opinion of Putin for the worse, Levada said. Another 3% said their opinions of Putin improved after the video's release. Among respondents who had seen the video, roughly 33% said they didn't believe the information presented in the investigation compared to 17% who said they believed it. When asked if they believe that Putin is guilty of the abuses of power Navalny accuses him of, 29% of Levada’s respondents said they believe that Putin has never abused his power. Another 24% said that even if such accusations are true, Russians’ livelihoods still improved during his time in power.