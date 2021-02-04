Dissatisfaction With Putin Surges Among Young Russians – Levada Poll

Almost half of young people in Russia disapprove of President Vladimir Putin’s performance, according to a poll by the independent Levada Center published Thursday.

Some 46% of Russians aged 18-24 said they did not approve of Putin — a sharp rise from the 31% who said the same last year.

The results are the latest sign that Russia’s younger generation has increasingly turned away from the Kremlin, Levada Center director Lev Gudkov told the Open Media news website.

“The pandemic became a tipping point for irritation that had already been accumulating,” he said. “It’s also due to Alexei Navalny, indignation at his arrest and the success of his film about Putin,” he added, referring to Navalny’s investigation into the $1.5 billion palace allegedly built for Putin that has been watched more than 108 million times on YouTube.

Putin’s net approval rating — the difference between those who approve and disapprove of his performance — among 18-24 year olds now stands at +5, down from +60 three years ago.