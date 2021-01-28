Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Soldiers Practice Military Drills Across Russia

Valery Matystin / TASS

Over 3500 military personnel have started martial exercises across six regions in Russia, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday. 

"The exercise involves army control structures, communications brigades, tank, infantry, artillery, missile, air defense units,” TASS quoted the Western Military District press service as saying, adding that nuclear, chemical and biological protection troops; reconnaissance and supply units were also taking part. 

The scheduled exercises are aimed at checking combat readiness and include practicing alarms, dispatching vehicles, marching and deployment. They are taking place in the Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk, Smolensk, Kursk and Moscow regions.

Earlier this week, more than 3,000 military personnel from the Baltic Fleet’s units also participated in large-scale routine combat training drills, TASS reported.

Read more about: Defense

Read more

Walked back

Russian Soldier Denies 'Willingness to Shoot Protesters' Poll After Pressure

The soldier previously said his unit expressed willingness to shoot protesters if ordered.
Cyber Spying

Russian Defense Contractor Developing Smartphone Spyware, U.S. Firm Says

The contractor was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2016.
Pivot East

Russia Moves Toward Military Cooperation Deal With China

The military component comes as part of increasing Russian-Chinese cooperation.
Pros and Cons

Russia’s S-400 Is ‘the Best Missile System All-Around,’ U.S. Firm Says

An overview of the S-400’s strengths and limitations, based on a new report by Stratfor.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.