Soldiers Practice Military Drills Across Russia

Over 3500 military personnel have started martial exercises across six regions in Russia, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday.

"The exercise involves army control structures, communications brigades, tank, infantry, artillery, missile, air defense units,” TASS quoted the Western Military District press service as saying, adding that nuclear, chemical and biological protection troops; reconnaissance and supply units were also taking part.

The scheduled exercises are aimed at checking combat readiness and include practicing alarms, dispatching vehicles, marching and deployment. They are taking place in the Voronezh, Belgorod, Bryansk, Smolensk, Kursk and Moscow regions.

Earlier this week, more than 3,000 military personnel from the Baltic Fleet’s units also participated in large-scale routine combat training drills, TASS reported.