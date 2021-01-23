As It's Happening: Russia Rallies for Navalny's Release

Russians nationwide are set to take to the streets in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was jailed this week upon his defiant return to Russia.

Navalny, who had been recovering in Germany following what Western scientists determined to be poisoning by the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, asked his supporters to protest against his jailing — and against Russia's ruling elite as a whole. Saturday's events are set to test the strength of his support at home after his poisoning sparked Western sanctions and condemation against Moscow.

Russian authorities have sent out strong warnings against attending the protests, which have not received required government authorization. Several of Navalny's allies were jailed or fined ahead of Saturday's events, while Russia's state media watchdog ordered social media posts promoting the rallies to be taken down.

In the country's Far East, the protests have already started, with dozens reported detained.

Here's a live look at the latest news as it happens:

9:30 a.m.: Some 300 people protested in the Siberian city of Chita with no detentions, the MBKh news website reported.

9:29 a.m.: A small protest took place in the northern Siberian city of Yakutsk despite temperatures of minus 50 degrees Celsius.