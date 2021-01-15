Russians Demand Housing for ‘Children of the Gulag’

Public figures and ordinary Russians have appealed to President Vladimir Putin to expedite housing promised to 1,500 elderly people whose parents were deported to the gulags under Stalin’s repressions.

“They still can’t come back,” 107 prominent artists, academics and executives said in an open letter published in the Kommersant newspaper.

Nearly 83,000 people signed a Change.org petition in support of the pensioners, demanding priority housing and an end to queues that could last up to 30 years.

“By the time their turn comes, they will be more than 100 years old,” the petition reads, referring to the so-called “Children of the Gulag.”

“In 10-15 years there will be no one to return.”