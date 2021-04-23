Russian Communists Aim to Build Stalin Museum

Russian communists are planning to build a Josef Stalin museum as the country grapples with the Soviet dictator’s legacy, a local Communist Party group said Thursday.

The Nizhny Novgorod branch said regional party leaders on May 8 plan to lay the foundation stone of the Stalin Center in the town of Bor some 450 kilometers east of Moscow. A Bor Communist Party leader unveiled a Stalin monument last summer as the rest of the country marked the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II with military parades.

“The construction should be the first step in opening similar museums in all Russian regions,” the Nizhny Novgorod regional branch of the Communist Party said in a statement.

“This will give a powerful impetus to the patriotic education of the younger generation and the fight against the falsification and rewriting of history.”

The Communist Party described the future museum as “halls dedicated to different periods of the Soviet Generalissimus’ life.”