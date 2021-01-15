Russian Tycoon Prigozhin Offers Tombstone for Journalists Killed in Central Africa

Russian tycoon Yevgeny Prigozhin has offered to erect a tombstone for three Russian journalists who were killed in the Central African Republic while investigating a secretive mercenary group linked to him.

Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal were shot and killed on July 30, 2018, while investigating the activities of the Wagner private military contractor. A media investigation funded by the exiled tycoon, who also financed the journalists’ ill-fated trip, linked their deaths to Wagner and Prigozhin.

Prigozhin proposed paying for a monument to the men at the site of their murder, which he said has recently been cleared of rebel forces, his company’s press service said Friday.

“The monument will become a symbol of the Central African Republic people’s long-term struggle against gangs and a memorial to their victims,” it said in a statement on social media.