Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Activists Announce End to 2-Year Landfill Protests

Russians nationwide have protested against plans to ship Moscow’s trash to remote regions since fall 2018 over environmental concerns. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Russian eco-activists will end more than two years of protests against a controversial garbage dump that would have seen tons of waste shipped from Moscow to northern Russia after its construction was halted.

Russians nationwide have protested against plans to ship Moscow’s trash to remote regions since fall 2018 over environmental concerns, with a massive planned landfill at the abandoned Shiyes train station becoming the main protest battleground. Courts in the Arkhangelsk region where Shiyes is located eventually ruled that the landfill construction is illegal and ordered the site to be returned to its previous state.

The Chistaya Urdoma activist group said Saturday that they would end their protests due to “the continued demolition and removal of materials” from the Shiyes landfill construction site, “as well as in order to restore order to the territory" there.

The group will now transition to carrying out a “civil watch” on the site, it said.

Chistaya Urdoma (“Clean Urdoma,” in reference to the nearby town of Urdoma) added that some individuals didn’t agree to stop protesting and would continue to live in a tent camp at the site. The group called on these individuals "not to interfere with the reclamation" of the territory and said their activities will be considered “unrelated to the fight against the construction of the Shiyes landfill.”

The Shiyes protests rocked local governments, with both the Arkhangelsk region governor and the head of the neighboring republic of Komi stepping down in April 2020. Their replacements opposed the landfill construction and terminated the agreement with the Technopark company building the landfill. 

Technopark in October promised to halt construction and recultivate the site by summer 2021.

Read more about: Environment

Read more

Close encounters

Dozens of Polar Bears Descend Upon Russian Town

“Almost all the bears are thin,” an animal patroller said of the bears, which were pushed south by thinning ice.
Out of its habitat

Russian Activists Detained Over Giant Blow-Up Whale Protest Near Kremlin

The activists aimed to urge authorities to prevent another situation like the "whale prison" that sparked an outcry this year.
CLIMATE CRISIS

How Does a Powerful Russian Lobby Plan to Halt Climate Change? With Coal, Oil and Gas

If Russia is to move away from a carbon-based economy, experts say it will take external pressure. For now, though, there is none.
GREEN INVESTMENT

Russia, Climate Change, and the $30 Trillion ESG Investment Prize

Russian companies can’t ignore the rise of environmental investors for much longer.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.