Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Telegram Messaging App to Launch Pay-For Services in 2021

By AFP
Telegram has attracted nearly 500 million active users since its launch by Durov and his brother Nikolai in 2013. Alexei Zotov / TASS

Encrypted messaging app Telegram will launch pay-for services in 2021, its Russian-born founder Pavel Durov said Wednesday, as the growing company needed "at least a few hundred million dollars per year."

"Telegram will begin to generate revenue, starting next year," Durov said in a statement. 

"We will be able to launch countless new features and welcome billions of new users."

Durov, 36, said he did not plan to sell the company and therefore needed to look for other ways to come up with funding.

Telegram is a popular social media platform in a number of countries, particularly in the former Soviet Union and Iran, and is used both for private communications and sharing information and news.

It has attracted nearly 500 million active users since its launch by Durov and his brother Nikolai in 2013.

"For most of Telegram's history, I paid for the expenses of the company from my personal savings," Durov said. 

"However, with its current growth Telegram is on track to reach billions of users and to require appropriate funding."

He said that free features would remain free.

Read more about: Telegram

Read more

Telegram

VPN Sales Soar After Russia Bans Telegram App, Media Reports

Some services saw a 1000% increase in customers since the ban.
Espionage

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Telegram's paper airplanes, foiled terrorist plots, and Armenian protests
Telegram

Russia's FSB Blocked Telegram Over Fears of New Cryptocurrency, RBC Reports

Telegram raised a reported $1.7 billion for a new cryptocurrency called “Gram” since February.
Telegram

Putin’s Internet Adviser Wants Regulator to Apologize for Russia’s Telegram Ban

Russian internet users have reported accessibility issues to online services since the ban went into effect this week.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.