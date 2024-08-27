UAE Requests Consular Services for Arrested Telegram Boss

The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it had requested consular services for Telegram founder Pavel Durov after the Dubai-based tech boss was arrested in France over alleged failings to curb criminality on the app.

"The UAE is closely following the case of its citizen Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, who was arrested by the French authorities in Paris–Le Bourget Airport," the Gulf state's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The UAE has submitted a request to the Government of the French Republic to provide him with all the necessary consular services in an urgent manner," it added.

French authorities arrested Durov, the 39-year-old billionaire founder of the Telegram messaging platform, late Saturday. He is accused of failing to curb the spread of illegal content on Telegram, which has more than 900 million users. The company has rejected the accusations.