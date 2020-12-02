Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Eyes Expansion to ‘Foreign Agent’ Law

Activists have denounced "foreign agent" law, saying it seeks to silence groups critical of the Kremlin’s human rights record. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Russia is seeking to label any politically active individual a “foreign agent” in the latest move to broaden a law that critics say curbs free speech.

Under current law, the “foreign agent” label may be extended to civil society groups, media outlets, as well as individual journalists and bloggers in Russia. The latest flurry of proposed legislation would expand the definition of “foreign agents,” ban them from running for office and allow authorities to dissolve them.

Lawmakers from both houses of Russia’s parliament submitted a draft bill last month expanding the “foreign agent” label to any Russian or foreign citizens who collect information on Russia’s military activities while receiving foreign funding.

The government backed the bill ahead of a vote in the lower-house State Duma, Interfax reported Wednesday. The Duma has not yet scheduled the first reading of the bill, which is needed along with an upper-house Federation Council vote before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law.

“The bill signals a new witch hunt of civil society groups and human rights defenders standing up for justice and dignity,” Amnesty International’s Russia researcher Natalia Prilutskaya said.

The Russian authorities have already starved civil society financially and forced many organizations to close. Now, they are further demonizing individual activists.”

The “foreign agent” law passed in 2012 requires labeled organizations to report their activities and face financial audits. Activists have denounced the law, saying it seeks to silence groups critical of the Kremlin’s human rights record.

Russia has gradually expanded the law, which initially targeted NGOs, to include “undesirable” organizations and media outlets. A December 2019 law also expanded the “foreign agent” label to encompass individual journalists and bloggers.

Read more about: Foreign Agents

Read more

Foreign Agents

Jailed Activist’s Daughter Dies in Russian Hospital

Anastasia Shevchenko has been called the first activist to be prosecuted under Russia's 2015 law against "undesirable" organizations.
Poll

Independent Russian Pollster Self-Censors Ahead of Elections

The Levada Center won't be releasing data over fears of repercussions.
Censorship

Russian Bill Labeling Individuals ‘Foreign Agents’ Passes First Reading

The new regulations will apply to bloggers, social media users and even culinary websites
Sanctions

Russia’s New Law Against Foreign Media ‘Won’t Even Work’

New amendments targeting U.S. media could implicate news organizations from other countries too

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.