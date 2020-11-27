Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Pay Med Students $260 for Treating Coronavirus Patients

Updated:
Some 60,000 students are expected to receive the payments for their work on the front lines of the pandemic. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Medical students on the front lines of Russia’s coronavirus response will receive $260 in payouts before the end of the year, news agencies quoted a senior cabinet official overseeing Russia’s virus response as saying Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said 60,296 students “not in full-time positions but in practical training at medical organizations” will receive 10,000 rubles ($130) in November and another payment of the same amount in December.

Another 5,382 vocational school students will receive 7,000 rubles ($91) for each of the two months, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Golikova as saying.

“The authorized federal authorities will hand out these payments in late November-December 2020,” she said during a videoconference with regional governors.

Golikova urged the governors to issue payments of the same amounts to non-federal students involved in their regions’ Covid-19 response efforts. 

“The needed financial resources are available,” she was quoted as saying. “We have transferred 10 billion rubles [$131.5 million] to you, which you can spend on any coronavirus-related activities.”

The second wave of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak this fall has shifted from Moscow to Russia's regions, which generally have poorly funded healthcare systems.

At the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in spring, Russian medical students reported being forcefully marched to the front lines at overwhelmed coronavirus hospitals for “practical training.”

Moscow’s Health Department had said in April that student medical workers would earn around $1,500 per month and be able to choose from a “variety of jobs.”

Students said they were skeptical of being paid that much, considering that the average monthly salary for a nurse in Moscow ranges below $1,000.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

risk factor

Major Russian Cities Postpone Victory Day Parades Over Virus Fears

Moscow's massive military showcase is still set to go on as planned.
opinion Vladislav Inozemtsev

Russia’s Quarantine Is Over, But the Pandemic Isn’t

Public health indicators all point to it being far too early for the end of lockdown, but politics prevailed.
risky equipment

Russian Maker Recalls Ventilators Tied to Deadly Hospital Fires

Hospitals have been told to stop using the ventilator model after it was linked to fires that killed six people.
EARNINGS SLUMP

Coronavirus Pushes Bank Profits to Record Low

Wave of loan restructuring hits Russian banking sector, but widespread losses are likely to be avoided.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.