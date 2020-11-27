Russia Breaks Coronavirus Record With 27K New Infections

Health officials reported 27,543 new infections across all Russian regions Friday, bringing the total caseload to 2,215,533 — the fourth-highest in the world behind Brazil, India and the United States.

Russia has confirmed more than 27,000 coronavirus infections in a single day for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the latest record amid the country’s record-setting second wave that is straining regional healthcare systems.

More than one-fifth of those infected did not exhibit symptoms.

Moscow also reported a record 7,918 coronavirus cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 3,687 cases as the second wave of the pandemic shifts to Russia’s poorly funded regions.

Health authorities reported 496 coronavirus deaths nationwide over the past 24 hours — one day after seeing a record 524 deaths — pushing the total death toll to 38,558.

This fall’s surge in cases and deaths has overwhelmed healthcare systems in Russia’s regions, with shortages of beds, equipment and medicine reported.

Russia has avoided reintroducing strict lockdown measures seen in other parts of Europe despite the surge, pinning hopes on a domestically made vaccine expected in the coming weeks.

Authorities have reinstated a nationwide mask mandate and some Russian regions extended targeted stay-at-home and remote-work restrictions.