Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Azerbaijan Lawmakers Urge French Removal From Karabakh Mediation

By AFP
France along with Russia and the United States co-chairs the Minsk Group, which has led talks seeking a solution to the conflict for decades but has failed to achieve a lasting agreement. Karen Minasyan / AFP

Azerbaijani lawmakers on Thursday called for France to be expelled from a group mediating in the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute after the French Senate backed the breakaway region's independence claim.

The French upper house on Wednesday adopted a non-binding resolution calling on France to recognize the ethnic Armenian enclave of Azerbaijan as an independent state.

The move came after Armenia agreed to a peace deal earlier this month that ended weeks of fresh fighting over Karabakh, which broke from Baku's control during a war in the early 1990s.

France along with Russia and the United States co-chairs the Minsk Group, which has led talks seeking a solution to the conflict for decades but has failed to achieve a lasting agreement.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday, Azerbaijani lawmakers urged the government to appeal to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) which oversees the Minsk Group to expel France from its presidency.

They also urged Baku to revise its "political... and economic relations" with France.

Parliament speaker Sahiba Gafarova said a "dirty political campaign against Azerbaijan" had been organized in the French Senate and that Azerbaijani lawmakers had to respond.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had praised the French resolution as "historic."

Under the Moscow-brokered peace agreement which leaves Karabakh's future political status in limbo Armenia is losing control of parts of the enclave's territory as well as seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan it held since the 1990s.

The Armenian separatists are retaining control over most of Karabakh's territory and some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have deployed along frontline areas and to protect a land link connecting Karabakh with Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh's declaration of independence from Azerbaijan has not been recognized by any country, including Armenia, which strongly backs its separatist authorities.

Read more about: Nagorno-Karabakh

Read more

undetonated ordnance

Russian Peacekeeper Wounded in Deadly Nagorno-Karabakh Mine Blast

Some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers are in the region to oversee a Moscow-brokered peace deal.
Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM Urges Stronger Military Links With Russia

Nikol Pashinyan called Saturday for greater military cooperation with Russia, a day after Azerbaijani troops began moving into territory in Nagorno-Karabakh...
PEACE DEAL

France Urges Russia to Resolve Karabakh Ceasefire 'Ambiguities'

Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which allowed Azerbaijan to consolidate gains after several weeks...
opinion Carey Cavanaugh

Diplomacy, Not War, Should Have Fixed Nagorno-Karabakh

The new peace deal is unspeakably painful because better arrangements than what are being secured today were attainable through diplomacy years ago.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.