Russia Won’t Congratulate Biden on U.S. Election Victory Before Official Results – Kremlin

Russia will not yet recognize Joe Biden as President-elect of the United States, the Kremlin said Monday as world leaders rushed to congratulate the Democratic Party challenger after U.S. television networks declared him the winner.

“We believe it’s correct to wait for the official results of the elections to be announced,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a phone briefing, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Trump has yet to concede and Biden’s win remains a projection as several states are still counting votes.

Asked why Putin congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump less than 12 hours after he was declared winner in 2016, Peskov said that “the difference is absolutely clear: there’s currently a legal dispute of the results.”

“In any case, we hope that we’ll be able to establish a dialogue and agree together on ways to normalize our bilateral relations with the next U.S. president,” he added. “A significant part of these bilateral relations, meaning stability and security, concerns not only our two nations but the nations of the whole world.”