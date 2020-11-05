Russia Eases Punishment for Activist Over Putin Mannequin

A Russian court on Thursday eased a two-year jail sentence handed to an activist who displayed a mannequin wearing a mask of President Vladimir Putin.

Alexander Shabarchin and Danila Vasilyev were arrested in 2018 after they taped a mannequin sporting the mask and a prisoner's outfit to a lamp post in the Urals city of Perm.

They then filmed the reactions of passers-by and uploaded the video on Youtube.

In August, Shabarchin, 22, was sentenced to two years in prison for hooliganism, while Vasilyev received a one-year suspended sentence.