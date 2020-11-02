Russia’s 'Sausage King' Murdered With Crossbow

Masked assailants murdered Russian meat magnate Vladimir Marugov with a crossbow at his countryside estate outside Moscow in the early hours of Monday morning, Russia’s Investigative Committee reported.

Marugov and his partner were in an outdoor sauna hut on the estate about 25 miles west of the capital when the attack happened. The woman managed to escape through the window and call the police from a neighbor’s house.

When police and forensic experts arrived at the scene they found Marugov dead in the sauna, along with the crossbow used to shoot him.

The assailants escaped the murder scene in a car, which was found in a nearby village during the subsequent search operation.

It is not yet clear who was behind the fatal attack and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Marugov was nicknamed “the sausage king” for his career in the meat-producing industry and ownership of some of the country’s largest meat processing plants.

Since 2019, he had been involved in a highly publicized property rights conflict with his ex-wife, poet Tatyana Marugova, which became an issue nearly five years after their divorce.