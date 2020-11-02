Moldova's Pro-EU Presidential Hopeful Wins First Round Vote

Sandu, a 48-year-old center-right politician who worked for the World Bank and briefly served as prime minister, won 36% of the vote against Dodon's 32%, the Central Elections Commission said.

The small former Soviet country voted under the watchful eye of Russia, which wants polarized Moldova to remain in its sphere of influence as several nearby Kremlin-aligned governments are rocked by political unrest.

Moldova's pro-European presidential hopeful Maia Sandu won a surprise first-round victory, a major setback for Moscow-backed incumbant Igor Dodon that suggests a tight second round later this month.

Voters "demonstrated that good can prevail," Sandu said in response to the results.

"We will have the chance to put Moldova on the right track and together build a functional state that works for its citizens," she added ahead to the second-round vote on Nov. 15.

Dodon said he was "convinced" of a repeat of the 2016 elections in which he won office by beating Sandu in the second round.

"We cannot allow the destabilization of the country," he said, or allow the head of state to be a puppet of interests abroad.

He also criticized the diaspora for backing Sandu and holding a vision for the country that he said went against "the main part of the population working in Moldova."

'Waiting for change'

Dodon, who served as economy minister under a Communist government between 2006 and 2009, has pledged continued close ties with "strategic partner" Moscow and has said the Russian language should become compulsory in schools.

But "Dodon has paid the price for several corruption scandals, which have seriously damaged his image, and for the mismanagement of the health crisis caused by the pandemic," political analyst Denis Cenusa told AFP.

Analysts said the final results will be swayed by candidates knocked out of the race who will now throw their support to either Sandu or Dodon.

In third place was Renato Usatii, leader of Our Party, a populist anti-system group followed by Violeta Ivanov of the Shor Party whose founder was sentenced in 2017 to nearly eight years in prison for money laundering.

Cenusa says their support could turn out to be a poisonous gift for Sandu.

"Flirting with these parties, whose leaders have been accused of various irregularities, could cost her votes within her own base," he said.