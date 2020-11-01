Moldova Elects President Under Moscow's Gaze

Moldovans went to polls on Sunday to elect a president under the watchful eye of Moscow which wants the polarised country to remain in its orbit amid political and security crises on Russia's borders. Polling stations opened at 0500 GMT and will close 14 hours later. Despite its small size, politics in tiny Moldova, which is wedged between Ukraine and NATO member Romania, have long been deeply sensitive.

The impoverished country of 3.5 million has been divided between those favoring closer ties with the EU, in particular Romania, and those who cling to Soviet-era relations with Moscow. Moldova's pro-Moscow president Igor Dodon, who is seeking a new four-year mandate, said his politically volatile country was tired of upheaval. He urged people to vote for "peace, stability, and development." "Enough of squabbles and conflicts!" he said ahead of the election. Dodon, 45, came to power in 2016, beating his pro-Western rival Maia Sandu, who wants Moldova to join the European Union, and he is hoping to defeat her again. Sandu is a 48-year-old center-right opposition candidate who briefly served as prime minister between June and November 2019. Dodon's main rival has promised to "move the country forward on the path of integration with the EU" and create more jobs to stem a mass exodus of workforce. Many voters said they had grown tired of politicians' quarrels and just wanted a better life. "We want better living conditions, schools for children and above all peace," said Marin Ioan, a pensioner in the northeastern town of Soroca. Experts predict a second-round runoff on November 15, as neither Dodon nor Sandu are expected to secure an outright majority on Sunday. As well as the two frontrunners, six more candidates are contesting the vote.

'Referendum on Dodon'