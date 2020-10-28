Russia's Tu-154 Jet Completes Final Passenger Voyage

The Tupolev Tu-154 aircraft, a flagship model of Soviet aviation, flew its final passenger flight on Wednesday, Russian airline Alrosa said.

The three-engine medium-haul aircraft carried out its first commercial flight in 1972, and was the workhorse of the Soviet and then Russian domestic aviation from the 1980s to the mid-2000s.

"We are saddened to announce the end of operations of the only remaining Tu-154 aircraft in Russia's civil aviation," Alrosa said in a statement.

This last commercial flight carried 140 passengers from the Far Eastern town of Mirny, known as Russia's "diamond capital," to Novosibirsk in Western Siberia.

"Thank you Tu-154..." Alrosa said in a video posted on social media.

"A whole era of national aircraft construction is ending with this legendary aircraft," the airline added.