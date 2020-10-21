Kyrgyzstan Sets New Polls as New PM Reassures Russia

Kyrgyzstan's electoral authorities said Wednesday parliamentary polls annulled over unrest would be repeated in December as acting leader Sadyr Japarov moved to assure Russia of the two countries' strategic partnership.

The Central Asian country's elections commission said the fresh elections would be held on Dec. 20, after a previous vote was annulled over political chaos that unseated a president and rattled Russia.

Members of the Central Electoral Commission agreed to the new date unanimously, the body said in a statement.

Allegations of vote-buying in the Oct. 4 elections raised by international monitors and losing parties sparked a protest that escalated into clashes between police and demonstrators.

Central government all but disappeared in the week that followed as rival groups contested executive positions.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned as president last Thursday, allowing populist Japarov — who had been approved as prime minister the day before — to also take over as acting head of state.