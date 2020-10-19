Russia Sets One-Day Coronavirus Record With Nearly 16K Cases

The latest one-day record comes as Russia for the first time since the start of the pandemic confirmed more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases within a week.

Russia confirmed 15,982 new Covid-19 cases Monday, bringing its official number of cases to 1,415,316 and breaking the country's record for new infections.

Russia’s national coronavirus information center said that more than one-quarter of the new cases are asymptomatic.

A total of 179 people have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Russia’s official death toll stands at 24,366.

Moscow confirmed 5,376 infections Monday, its highest number of daily cases since recording 5,392 on May 12.

The city remains the epicenter of Russia’s Covid-19 outbreak with 367,629 confirmed infections.

Starting Monday, the Moscow metro began enforcing mask and glove mandates, while nighttime establishments will begin scanning visitors’ QR codes to control the spread of Covid-19.

Moscow City Hall has suggested that it could expand the QR codes to restaurants, retail stores and beauty salons if the experiment with clubs and bars proves successful.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has meanwhile ruled out curfews, entry and movement bans and business closures as “absolutely unacceptable and impossible.”