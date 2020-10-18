Belarusians March Despite Police Threat to Open Fire

Thousands of Belarusians took to the streets of Minsk for a new protest against strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday, in defiance of threats by authorities to open fire after weeks of demonstrations. The ex-Soviet nation has been gripped by historic protests after Lukashenko claimed victory in Aug. 9 elections over Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a popular opposition candidate.

Вот еще один ракурс на колонну протестующих, которая идет по Партизанскому проспекту. pic.twitter.com/SEVaL9xFjE — TUT.BY (@tutby) October 18, 2020

In a message ahead of Sunday's protest, Tikhanovskaya urged Belarusians to press ahead with their demands "peacefully but persistently." "We will stop only when every political prisoner walks free, when members of law enforcement begin to defend the people, and rule of law and honest elections return to Belarus," she said. Tikhanovskaya, who was granted shelter in EU member Lithuania after the vote, has called on Lukashenko to quit power before Oct. 25, warning he would otherwise face a crippling general strike. Earlier this week police claimed that protests were becoming more radicalized and warned that law enforcement would use lethal force "if necessary." Belarusian authorities deployed military trucks on Sunday and phone networks were heavily disrupted. Local operator MTS Belarus said it had been ordered to limit access to "ensure national security." Rights group Viasna said police had begun detaining demonstrators in Minsk and elsewhere. In a break from previous protests when demonstrators gathered in the city center, protesters on Sunday marched along Partisan Prospect, the main transport artery in southeast Minsk and home to a number of factories. 'Descendants of glorious warriors' The Nexta Live channel on social-media platform Telegram, which has coordinated protesters, urged Belarusians to express solidarity with workers during the protest, dubbed the "March of Partisans."

