Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kamchatka Marine Life Death Caused by Algae: Russian Scientist

By AFP
Anna Strelchenko / TASS

The mass death of sea creatures in Russia's Kamchatka region was caused by toxins from microalgae rather than man-made pollution, a senior Russian scientist said on Monday, citing preliminary findings of an investigation.

Locals on the volcanic peninsula in the Pacific raised the alarm in September as surfers experienced stinging eyes and sea creatures, including octopuses, seals and sea urchins, were found dead on the shore.

Scientists suggested that up to 95% of marine life living along the seabed in the affected area had died.

Conservation activists had raised concern that the source of the pollution could be a Soviet-era storage ground for poisonous chemicals on Kamchatka that might have seeped out into the sea.

"I am sure that we are facing a large-scale phenomenon, but not an uncommon one for Kamchatka, called harmful blooming algae," the vice president of Russia's Academy of Sciences, Andrei Adrianov, told journalists Monday.

He said that water samples showed a "high concentration only of Gymnodinium (microalgae)", which produces "toxins that affect invertebrates".

Adrianov added that the same toxins could have also caused the symptoms experienced by divers and surfers.

Last week, scientists said the pollution had formed a 40-kilometre-long (25-mile) slick which has been moving south towards Japan and the disputed Kuril Islands. 

Activists of Russia's Greenpeace branch have voiced concern that the "situation is not improving" and dead animals continue washing up on beaches.

Adrianov, on the other hand, said "nature is regenerating itself and very quickly".

Earlier probe results presented by regional authorities said the local bays showed above-permitted levels of phenol and petroleum products. Locals have been warned to avoid the beaches.

Coming just months after a massive oil leak in Siberia, the latest incident sparked a public outcry with a petition calling for an "open investigation" into the events so far garnering over 175,000 signatures. 

Meanwhile, Russian investigators have launched a criminal probe over the illegal handling of dangerous substances and "pollution of the marine environment".

Read more about: Climate , Climate change

Read more

NUMBERS GAME

Russian Mining Giant Disputes $2Bln Arctic Oil Spill Fine

Nornickel said it would cover the cleanup costs, but is contesting the Russian authorities’ numbers.
TOO HOT

Russia Breaks Heat Records in First Half of 2020

The country’s weather chief warned of worse to come.
COMPLETELY UNPREPARED

Russia’s Coronavirus Recovery Plan Has No Space for Renewables

Without hydropower, just 0.16% of Russia’s electricity comes from renewable sources.
HEATING UP

Russia Experiences Hottest January in Recorded History

Cities all over the country recorded their warmest temperatures in recorded history.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.