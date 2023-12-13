Russia Warns Against ‘Chaotic’ Fossil Fuels Exit

Russia on Wednesday warned against a "chaotic" exit from fossil fuels, while welcoming the "compromise" deal reached at the COP28 summit in Dubai on transitioning away from them.

"We have at every opportunity stressed the consequences of a chaotic exit without the backing of science," Ruslan Edelgeriyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for climate issues, was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

"We cannot ignore the diverse needs of people around the world, including the need for affordable and reliable energy," he said.

"The final deal will probably not satisfy everyone but that only shows it is a compromise."