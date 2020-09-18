Support The Moscow Times!
Vehicle Breaches U.S. Ambassador’s Moscow Residence – Embassy

Spaso House Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

A vehicle driven by a Russian national crashed through the perimeter of Spaso House, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia’s central Moscow residence, the U.S. Embassy’s spokeswoman said Friday.

The unnamed Russian driving the vehicle was intercepted by Embassy staff and handed over to local authorities, spokeswoman Rebecca Ross said on Twitter.

Ambassador John Sullivan was not home at the time of the incident, which took place at around 4:20 p.m., Ross said. No one was injured.

The 112 Telegram channel reported without citing sources that the driver of the vehicle had been drunk.

