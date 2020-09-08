Leading Scientists Question 'Highly Improbable' Russian Vaccine Results Published in Lancet

A group of prominent scientists and doctors has questioned the results of Russia’s research into a Covid-19 vaccine.

The group said there are a number of unexplained apparent duplications in Russia’s data — published in scientific journal The Lancet Friday — concerning the antibody response of volunteers who took part in early stage vaccine trials.

“There are very strange patterns in the data,” Enrico Bucci, a biology professor at Temple University in the U.S. who has published an open letter highlighting the concerns told The Moscow Times.

“By strange patterns I mean there are duplicate values for different [groups of] patients … which cannot be,” Bucci said, in reference to results concerning the production of antibodies by groups of patients who had been tested with different formulations of the vaccine.

Russia tested six different vaccine formulations on a total of 76 patients — four groups of nine and two groups of 20.

“Among the [different] groups of nine patients, testing completely different things, you see exactly the same numbers. It’s highly improbable to observe such a huge number of duplications,” Bucci said.

“It’s like if you throw a dice and you get exactly the same sequence of numbers several times — it’s highly improbable,” he added.

“The data looks like it's been photoshopped … it’s too similar and too unlikely from a statistical point of view,” Andrea Cossarizza, professor of pathology and immunology at the University of Modena and one of the signatories to the letter told The Moscow Times. He was referring to charts published along with the article in The Lancet.

Cossarizza went on to explain that it would be “very strange” for the same numbers to appear in all the possible experiments in different populations of people who received a vaccine.

Bucci said that published research into other vaccines currently being tested did not show such duplications.

“We looked into it and we didn’t discover anything strange with China’s vaccine, the U.S. vaccine or others like the Oxford vaccine. We didn’t find anything strange ... which is the usual situation.”