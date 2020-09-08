Belarus Leader Admits to Staying ‘Too Long’ in Power in Russian State TV Interview

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that his 26 years in office may have been excessive, but vowed to maintain his grip on power despite widespread protests against his rule. Lukashenko’s rare admission has been a rallying cry for hundreds of thousands of demonstrators who flooded the streets of Belarusian cities for the past month to protest his disputed election victory that handed him a sixth presidential term.

Alexander Lukashenko poses with the Russian state media representatives called in from Moscow to conduct his first interview since presidential elections in Belarus a month ago. pic.twitter.com/Wy0nN6jQnC — Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford) September 8, 2020

“I may have stayed [in power] a little too long,” Lukashenko told four journalists from Russian state-run media in his first interview since the Aug. 9 vote, according to one of the journalists' descriptions of the interview. “But only I can really protect Belarusians now,” Lukashenko was quoted by the journalist as saying. Another Russian journalist who interviewed him said that Lukashenko vowed to stay in power, quoting him as saying: “I’m not gonna leave just like that. I’ve built up Belarus for a quarter-century, I won’t just give it up.” “Besides, if I leave, my supporters will be slaughtered,” Lukashenko claimed without evidence.