German medics have found traces of the toxic substance used to poison prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in his blood, skin, urine and a water bottle he drank from, the German news magazine Der Spiegel reported Friday.

The German government said Wednesday it had unequivocal proof that Navalny was poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok family. Russian doctors and government officials said their tests did not reveal any poison in the opposition leader’s system when he was treated in Siberia before being evacuated to Berlin.

Traces of Novichok were not only found in Navalny’s blood, urine and skin samples, Der Spiegel reported, but also on a water bottle that Navalny’s family turned over to the doctors in Berlin.

“Navalny had probably drunk from the bottle after he had already been poisoned, and so he left the traces of the poison there,” Der Spiegel reported.