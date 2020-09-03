Navalny Ally Says Poisoning 'New Chapter' in Kremlin Crackdown

Alexei Navalny's top ally said Thursday that the Russian opposition leader's poisoning opened a "new chapter" in a crackdown on dissent and accused the Kremlin of seeking to avoid responsibility for the attack. Allies like Ivan Zhdanov put the blame for the 44-year-old Navalny's poisoning with a Novichok nerve agent squarely on President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin, saying the latest alleged assassination attempt on a dissident was a new low. While Kremlin critics have for years accused Russian authorities of targeting their enemies at home and abroad, this is the first time a banned warfare agent was used against a top opposition leader on Russian soil, Zhdanov said. "This has not happened before," Zhdanov, the 32-year-old director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, told AFP in an interview at the group's headquarters in southern Moscow.

"This is certainly a new chapter in Russian history." He suggested Moscow possibly wanted to get rid of a charismatic protest leader amid opposition rallies in Belarus and the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk. "When a protest movement has a leader it is much stronger," Zhdanov said. "They like a leader-less protest. When there is no leader people do not know what to do." Germany said on Wednesday that Navalny had been poisoned with Novichok, a military grade nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. "I believe that it's the Kremlin that bears responsibility for the attempt on Alexei Navalny's life. Therefore it has been trying to deny everything and obfuscate," Zhdanov said. Zhdanov said it was hard for rogue elements to receive access to "warfare agents."

'Kremlin Style'