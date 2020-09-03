Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Europeans Turned Off Visiting Russia by High Costs, Low Awareness – Survey

European tourists tend to avoid Russia. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Europeans avoid Russia because of low awareness of the country as a tourist destination and high costs of travel, according to a survey by the Moscow-based NAFI research center.

Two-thirds of those polled told NAFI they had not encountered media information about tourist attractions in Russia.

“The lack of information contributes to the spread of negative opinions among European tourists about Russia as an unsafe country for travelers,” the research center said.

“Low awareness leads to a drop in interest in our country. Nearly every European talks about lack of interest in Russia as a travel destination,” it added.

One-fifth of the European respondents who had plans to visit Russia said they were turned off by high travel expenses. Another 17% said they were attracted by “more interesting destinations,” while 15% said Russia was too far away.

Among those who had already visited Russia, most respondents (37%) said they were turned off by underdeveloped infrastructure and the service sector. Another 15% criticized the local population’s “unfriendliness” and 14% “danger in traveling,” NAFI said.

NAFI said the survey was designed to analyze the experiences of foreign travelers in order to “develop an effective strategy for attracting European travelers” when coronavirus restrictions are eventually lifted.

NAFI carried out the survey among 2,106 nationals of 27 European countries in late 2019.

The Boston Consulting Group’s 2019 survey obtained similarly negative responses, with international tourists saying they avoid visiting Moscow because they think it’s too expensive and unsafe.



Read more about: Tourism

Read more

Time to explore

Russia Looks to Extend Tourist Visa Stay Period to 6 Months – Izvestia

The relaxed visa rules would also allow visitors from anywhere in the world to apply with a hotel reservation.
Canceled vacation

Russia Blocks Chinese Tour Groups, Closes Border Crossings as Coronavirus Spreads

Russian tour agencies will stop accepting new tour groups from China as Beijing encourages its citizens to reconsider the timing of overseas travel.
north of the wall

Putin to Revive Russia’s ‘Great Wall’

The 17th-century defensive wall ran for 800 kilometers through southern and central Russia.
Eurotrip

European Budget Airlines Push For St. Petersburg Flights

Ryanair, EasyJet and Wizz Air have applied to operate “seventh freedom flights.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.