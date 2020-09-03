Belarus Leader Replaces Security Chiefs as Russian Prime Minister Visits

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday replaced his security chiefs and said progress was being made on plans to bring Moscow and Minsk closer.

Lukashenko, who is under huge pressure from protesters to step down after last month's disputed election, replaced the heads of the KGB security service, the security council and the state control committee.

The reshuffle was announced during the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who became the most senior Moscow official to make a public visit to Belarus since the political crisis broke out over disputed polls on August 9.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets for weeks in unprecedented protests against Lukashenko's 26-year rule.

The mustachioed leader has refused to quit and has instead sought support from the Kremlin.

In recent years the Kremlin has pushed for closer economic and political integration between the two ex-Soviet countries but Lukashenko has so far resisted outright unification.

On Thursday, he indicated he might be open to bringing the nations closer.