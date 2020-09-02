Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Novichok Use Shows 'Only State' Could Have Poisoned Navalny – Aide

By AFP
Updated:
John Macdougall / AFP

Germany's finding that Alexey Navalny was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok shows that only the Russian state could be responsible, the head of the opposition leader's organization said on Wednesday.

"Only the state (FSB, GRU) can use Novichok. This is beyond any reasonable doubt," Ivan Zhdanov, the director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said on Twitter, referring to the FSB internal security and GRU military intelligence services.

Navalny, 44, fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia last month. He was initially treated in a local hospital before being flown to Berlin for treatment.

His supporters insist he was poisoned and blame President Vladimir Putin's government.

The German government spokesman said Wednesday that tests carried out by the army in consultation with the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Navalny is being treated, had found "unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok family".

The use of a "chemical warfare agent" made it clear the attack was organized by the state, Zhdanov said in separate comments to the Ekho Moskvy radio station. 

"And it is responsible for the attempt on the life of a public figure. So naturally we demand the initiation of a criminal case and a normal investigation of all the circumstances of the poisoning."

Russian scientist Leonid Rink, who state media say worked on a government-backed programme to develop Novichok, dismissed the possibility that the substance was used on Navalny.

If it had been used on Navalny, Rink told state news agency RIA Novosti, the opposition leader would be dead, not in a coma.

"He would be taking a long rest in the cemetery, that's all there is to it," Rink said. 

Read more about: Navalny

Read more

Navalny

Alexei Navalny Detained Ahead of Pension Protest, Says Spokeswoman

The reason for his detention was unclear.
Navalny

European Court Orders Russia to Compensate Navalny for Passport Restrictions

Russia has paid 900 million rubles ($14.5 million) in compensation for ECHR rulings in 2017.
Navalny

Alexei Navalny Released From Police Custody Ahead of Putin's Inauguration

"Apparently the order came down not to 'jail me before the (Putin) inauguration."
Navalny

Police Detain 12-Year-Old Boy at Anti-Putin Protest — Report

And his father charged with neglecting his parental duties.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.