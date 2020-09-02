Germany Says Kremlin Critic Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a substance from the deadly Novichok family, the German government said Wednesday, demanding explanations from Moscow.

“The Russian government is urged to explain the incident ... the substance in Navalny’s organism is undoubtedly from the Novichok family," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement.

Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny remains in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator more than a week after falling ill from an apparent poisoning but his symptoms appear to be receding. Navalny, 44, has been receiving treatment in Germany after spending two days in a Siberian hospital where Russian doctors ruled out that the de facto leader of Russia’s opposition was poisoned.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday demanded answers from Russia over the case.

"This has given rise to some very serious questions that only Russia can and must answer," Merkel said, adding that "the intent was to silence him."

The Kremlin said Wednesday evening that Russia was ready to cooperate fully with Germany.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists: "In general we confirm that we are ready and have an interest in full cooperation and exchange of data on this topic with Germany," he was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti state news agency.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounced what she called the "despicable and cowardly" act and said those responsible should be brought to justice.