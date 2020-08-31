News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Digging in

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters marched through the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday, calling for an end to strongman Alexander Lukashenko's rule despite heavily armed police and troops blocking streets and detaining dozens of demonstrators.

On Saturday the Belarusian foreign ministry withdrew accreditation for numerous journalists working for international media, including AFP, the BBC and Radio Liberty/Radio Free Europe, with a government official citing "counter-terrorism" grounds.

Khabarovsk

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East for the 50th consecutive day in support of a popular regional governor who is being held in Moscow on murder charges he denies.

In addition to demanding ex-governor Sergei Furgal’s transfer to Khabarovsk, the demonstrators protested the suspected poisoning of prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and expressed solidarity with opponents of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who have been staging massive rallies for new elections.