Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Germany Urges More From Moscow to Probe Navalny Poisoning

By AFP
John Macdougall / AFP

Germany on Monday urged Moscow to step up its efforts to investigate the apparent poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny who is currently being treated at a Berlin hospital in a coma.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a special address to French ambassadors in Paris that Europe needed "constructive" relations with Russia for the sake of the continent's own security but it was clear now that "dark clouds" were hanging over bilateral ties.

"Of course we have the expectation that Russia should contribute more to clearing up of the Navalny case than it is doing at the moment," he said alongside French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Berlin's renowned Charite hospital said on Friday there was "some improvement" in Navalny's condition but the 44-year-old nevertheless remains in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

Navalny fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia earlier this month. He was initially treated in a local hospital before being flown to Berlin for treatment.

Charite doctors said they believed the anti-corruption campaigner was poisoned with a substance that inhibits the cholinesterase enzyme, a feature of nerve agents.

Navalny's allies say he may have been poisoned by a cup of tea he drank at Tomsk airport in Siberia.

But the Russian doctors who first treated Navalny said their tests did not find any toxic substances, and the Kremlin has rejected international calls for an investigation.

Read more about: Navalny

Read more

Navalny

Navalny Says Russia Compensated Him in Fraud Cause

"The Russian government paid me more than 4 million rubles ($63,000) in damages for the fabricated Yves Rocher case," Navalny said.
Navalny

‘He’s Not Our Tsar’: Russians Protest Putin Ahead of Inauguration

More than 1,600 protesters were detained across the country.
Navalny

Police Detain 12-Year-Old Boy at Anti-Putin Protest — Report

And his father charged with neglecting his parental duties.
Navalny

Russian Police Detain More Than 1,000 People at Anti-Putin Protests

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was himself detained, had called on Kremlin critics to take to the streets ahead of Putin's inauguration.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.