Oil Workers Stumble Upon Mammoth Remains in Russia’s Arctic

Mammoth remains have been accidentally discovered near the Arctic Circle in Russia, the latest surprise archaeological find as climate change accelerates permafrost melt and exposes the long-buried skeletons of ancient animals. Gazprom Neft workers stumbled upon the elephant-sized animal’s skull and tusk earlier in August while working at its northernmost oil field on the remote Yamal Peninsula.

“Now workers are looking for other mammoth remains and waiting for the arrival of archeologists,” the company, a subsidiary of energy giant Gazprom, said on its social media pages. A photo of the finding showed large skull and tusk fragments laid on the snow. The remains are at least the second mammoth discovery during this year’s historically hot summer in the Russian Arctic, one of the world’s fastest-warming regions.