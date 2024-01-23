Russia’s Isolation Hampers Climate Change Research in the Arctic – Study

Russia’s exclusion from the international scientific community since the start of the war in Ukraine hampers global researchers’ understanding of the Arctic at a time when climate change is rapidly changing the region’s ecosystems, according to a new study published in the British scientific journal Nature.

The study’s authors found that removing Russian field stations from the International Network for Terrestrial Research and Monitoring in the Arctic (INTERACT) — a global constellation of 60 field stations in the Arctic and other northern latitudes — led to a “marked” loss of data used to monitor changes in ecosystems.

Moreover, Siberia’s extensive taiga forest is not represented at all when Russian stations are excluded from the network — which the authors warn could be “particularly detrimental” for monitoring melting permafrost, an area of major concern for climate scientists.

“As ground-based observations that form the basis for assessments of the region’s state will now come mainly from the non-Russian parts of the Arctic, the overall ability to monitor the status and trajectory of the Arctic biome may be severely limited over the foreseeable future,” the authors write.